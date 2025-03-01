Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in February

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the January 31st total of 1,629,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,981,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atos Trading Up 19.4 %

Atos stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Atos has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Get Atos alerts:

About Atos

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.