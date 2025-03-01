Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in February

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the January 31st total of 1,629,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,981,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atos Trading Up 19.4 %
Atos stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Atos has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.66.
About Atos
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atos
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.