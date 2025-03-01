Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 31,021.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,049,000 after buying an additional 10,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Bank of America by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,513,000 after buying an additional 5,733,810 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bank of America by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,976,000 after buying an additional 5,493,817 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Bank of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,898,000 after buying an additional 5,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.