Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $305.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $248.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

