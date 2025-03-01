Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 268,352 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $143,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $102.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

