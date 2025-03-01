Bank OZK Sells 75 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank OZK decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Adobe were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

ADBE opened at $438.49 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.24. The firm has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.