Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $268.45 and last traded at $259.00, with a volume of 710828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.70.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 732,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $190,535,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 730,642 shares in the company, valued at $189,966,920. This represents a 50.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $7,379,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,950 shares of company stock worth $204,616,547. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

