Best Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 28th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Bloom Energy, and Iovance Biotherapeutics are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that develop and market products using biological processes, such as drugs, diagnostics, and other medical technologies. These stocks are often seen as high-risk, high-reward investments due to the expensive and uncertain path of research, development, and regulatory approvals required for success. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.71. 1,783,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $207.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,912. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $549.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,446,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,773,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

BE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. 6,524,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 32,710,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,044. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOVA

See Also