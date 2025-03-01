Best Value Stocks To Consider – March 1st

ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Bank of America, iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Intel are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are trading at prices considered low based on their fundamental financial metrics, such as earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors in value stocks believe these companies are undervalued by the market and expect their true worth to be recognized over time, leading to potential price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

TQQQ stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.97. 92,839,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,999,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $93.79.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $12.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.22. 6,846,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $515.37.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.39. 99,083,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,806,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.19. 62,603,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,632,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.90. 59,402,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,855,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.56. 10,462,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,396,341. The company has a market cap of $739.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average is $236.93.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.74. 103,963,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,999,688. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

