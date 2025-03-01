Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.67.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

