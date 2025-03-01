Bruni J V & Co. Co. Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,527 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 0.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.25 and a twelve month high of $188.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

