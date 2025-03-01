Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CADL opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $291.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

In other Candel Therapeutics news, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,673 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $112,392.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,981.54. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 14,322 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $103,404.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,823.80. This represents a 12.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,529 shares of company stock worth $313,512. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

