Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 3,923 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $141.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

