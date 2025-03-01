Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $906,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EME opened at $408.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.89 and a 52 week high of $545.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

