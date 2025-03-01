Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 1,536 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $28,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after buying an additional 463,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,961,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after buying an additional 234,524 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,564,000 after buying an additional 159,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,997,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $218.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.96. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.