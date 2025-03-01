Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases Shares of 2,237 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,569,000 after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $405.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

