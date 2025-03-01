Connable Office Inc. Has $22.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,071,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

