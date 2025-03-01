Connable Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $189.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $194.83.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.