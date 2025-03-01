Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 568 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $480.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

