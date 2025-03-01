Corteva, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Corteva has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.96 on Friday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

