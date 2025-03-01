David A. Schwarzbach Sells 10,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,476.80. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $41.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 98.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Yelp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

