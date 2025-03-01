Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $835,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,578,402.50. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BKE opened at $40.04 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

