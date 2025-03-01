Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at UBS Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDS

Dillard’s Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $389.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $328.00 and a 12-month high of $510.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.45.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,836.15. The trade was a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $125,388,000. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3,989.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.