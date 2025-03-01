Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $17.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

