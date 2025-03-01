DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DD. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after purchasing an additional 399,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 690,218 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.