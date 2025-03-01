Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in argenx by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,486 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 38,152.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,821,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in argenx by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $624.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -709.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $642.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.72. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $349.86 and a 52-week high of $678.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.17.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

