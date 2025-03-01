EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the January 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSVO opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $24.22.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.