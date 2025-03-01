EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the January 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVO opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF ( NASDAQ:BSVO Free Report ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

