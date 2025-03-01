Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Sells $796,275.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $796,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,791.86. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:EW opened at $71.61 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock – Why They’re Doubling Down
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.