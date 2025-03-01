Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Sells $796,275.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $796,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,791.86. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EW opened at $71.61 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

