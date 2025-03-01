Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.08 and traded as high as C$10.14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 1,834 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$96,840.00. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $122,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
See Also
