Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.08 and traded as high as C$10.14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 1,834 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of C$195.55 million, a P/E ratio of -171.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.82.

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$96,840.00. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $122,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

