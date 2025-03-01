First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $304.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $335.00 to $304.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

Shares of FSLR opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average is $198.11. First Solar has a 12-month low of $133.90 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 36.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after buying an additional 49,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

