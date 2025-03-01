First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 800.5% from the January 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

