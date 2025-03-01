First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 800.5% from the January 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
HYLS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $42.55.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
