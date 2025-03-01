Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 408,088 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,088 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,562,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

