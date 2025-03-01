Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 203,952 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,952 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $77,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

