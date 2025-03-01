Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

PSX opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

