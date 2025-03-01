Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 1,933.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 552.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 75,599 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

RNRG stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

