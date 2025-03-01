GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

GDRX stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $772,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 1,316.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 130,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GoodRx by 212.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 267,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

