Goodwin Investment Advisory Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $500,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

