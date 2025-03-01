Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,774,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,978,000 after buying an additional 732,651 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,476,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,713,000 after buying an additional 409,292 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,278,000 after buying an additional 75,024 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,654,000 after buying an additional 1,816,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,737,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,450,000 after buying an additional 158,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

