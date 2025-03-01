Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 136,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Fortive by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive
In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at $42,509,043.38. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $519,115.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,425.85. This represents a 21.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,298 shares of company stock worth $16,740,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Fortive
Fortive Price Performance
Fortive stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
