Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

HNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Honest has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honest will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $3,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,937.90. This represents a 28.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Honest in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

