iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 539,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.