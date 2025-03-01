IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $371.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $346.13 and a 52 week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

