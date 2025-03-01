Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,517 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,884,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,954,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,039,245.63. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $196.26.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

