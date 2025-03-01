Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 531 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 408.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in IAC by 1,398.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IAC by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IAC by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IAC opened at $46.22 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on IAC

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.