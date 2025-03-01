Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,597,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avista by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 538,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.92 on Friday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 78.09%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

