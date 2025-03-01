Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.72 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

