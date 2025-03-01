Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 253.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of News by 101.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in News by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

News Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of News stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

