Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) President Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,314,244.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $173.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

