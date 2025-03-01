Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells 5,709 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trimble Stock Up 1.8 %

TRMB stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,452 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 132,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

