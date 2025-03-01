Insider Selling: Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Insider Sells 182,914 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,709,825.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,903,584.70. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Waystar Price Performance
WAY stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on WAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
