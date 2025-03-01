Insperity, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Insperity has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.93.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,618.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

